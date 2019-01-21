2018 A RECORD YEAR FOR IOWA ORGAN DONATIONS

The Iowa Donor Network is celebrating several records set in the last year. Spokesman Tony Hakes says the numbers for 2018 show a lot of good things.

They also set a mark for people who are signed up to donate.

The national average for people signed up to donate is 54 percent.

There are now one-point-eight million Iowans registered to donate.

To find our more about organ donation, go the Iowa Donor Network website at www.iadn.org.