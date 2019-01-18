BIBLER GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER

A Le Mars, Iowa man has been found guilty of second-degree murder for killing his sister more than 2 1/2 years ago.

Judge Jeffrey Neary pronounced the verdict Friday in Plymouth County District Court against 36-year-old Thomas Bibler:

OC……….in the second degree. :16

Bibler was determined to have been under the influence of a sleeping aid when he stabbed Shannon Bogh to death outside her home in Le Mars in June of 2016.

Judge Neary, who presided over the bench trial, stated that intoxication made Bibler unable to form the specific intent to kill his 27-year-old sister.

OC…………murder in the first degree. :28

Intent is one of the elements required for a first-degree murder conviction and Judge Neary ruled that was not shown in the case evidence.

OC……..of any kind. :17

Second degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

Bibler is scheduled to be sentenced February 22nd.