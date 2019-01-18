ARTCETERA WORKS ON DISPLAY AT SIOUX CITY ART CENTER

Paintings, drawings and sculptures by several local area artists are now on display at the Sioux City Art Center.

Curator Todd Behrens says the exhibition is titled “ARTcetera ’19”

OC………for our auction event. :18

Behrens says the live and silent auction consists of more than fifty original artworks, and the funds that are raised support the educational and exhibition programs at the Art Center:

OC………in your homes. ;17

You can view the art and pick up a catalog at the Art Center in advance of the March 2nd auction and there’s even a “Buy it Now” price on each piece.

Tickets to ARTcetera can be purchased at the Sioux City Art Center and on the Art Center’s website.