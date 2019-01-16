JOHNSON SAYS KING REBUKE VOTE WAS NECESSARY STEP

South Dakota’s new Republican Congressman, Dusty Johnson, was among those who voted for the House measure rebuking Iowa Congressman Steve King over racist comments Tuesday.

Johnson says the vote was a necessary step:

Johnson says the 424 to 1 vote shows the strong feeling in the House;

King has been removed from all his committee assignments.

Johnson says that is a significant loss:

Several groups in Iowa are now saying that King should resign from the House.

King says he intends to continue to serve the people of the 4th District.

Courtesy Jerry Oster WNAX