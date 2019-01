AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE SAC COUNTY SHOOTING

A SHOOTING IN SAC COUNTY EARLY WEDNESDAY HAS RESULTED IN ONE MAN BEING SENT TO THE HOSPITAL.

THE SAC COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AT 3104 330TH STREET IN LAKE VIEW AROUND 12:30A.M.

DEPUTIES FOUND A 55-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM AT THAT ADDRESS WHO HAD BEEN SHOT IN THE SHOULDER BY AN UNKNOWN ASSAILANT.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO LORING HOSPITAL AND THEN TRANSFERRED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER IN SIOUX CITY.

HIS INJURY IS NOT BELIEVED TO BE LIFE THREATENING.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.