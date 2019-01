CITY LANDFILL CENTER RE-OPENS

SIOUX CITY HAS RE-OPENED THE CITIZENS CONVENIENCE CENTER AT THE OLD LANDFILL LOCATED AT 5800 28TH STREET.

THE BUILDING HAS BEEN CLOSED SINCE DECEMBER 27TH BECAUSE OF AN EXPLOSION THAT INJURED TWO EMPLOYEES.

RESIDENTS MAY AGAIN BRING BULKY WASTE, APPLIANCES AND ELECTRONICS TO THE CENTER, BUT HAZARDOUS MATERIALS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED THERE.

CITY FIRE OFFICIALS SAY THE MAIN BUILDING REMAINS RED TAGGED BUT A TEMPORARY STRUCTURE IS OPEN.

A BUILDUP OF METHANE GAS IS BELIEVED TO HAVE CAUSED THE EXPLOSION.

HAZARDOUS MATERIALS MAY BE DISPOSED OF AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY TRANSFER STATION LOCATED AT 2210 IDA AVENUE IN MOVILLE.