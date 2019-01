IOWA LEGISLATURE BEGINS 2019 SESSION

THE 2019 SESSION OF THE IOWA LEGISLATURE IS UNDERWAY IN DES MOINES.

THE HOUSE AND SENATE WERE EACH GAVELED INTO SESSION SHORTLY AFTER 10AM WITH MEMBERS ELECTED IN NOVEMBER TAKING THEIR OATHS OF OFFICE.

REPUBLICANS CONTROL BOTH CHAMBERS AND HOUSE SPEAKER LINDA UPMEYER SAYS WORK WILL CONTINUE ON IOWA’S MANAGED CARE HEALTH SYSTEM;

DEMOCRATIC SENATE MINORITY LEADER JANET PETERSEN SEES ISSUES WITH THE STATE’S PRIVATIZED MEDICAID PROGRAM:

REPUBLICANS CONTROL THE STATE SENATE BY A 32-18 MARGIN AND HAVE A 54-46 MARGIN IN THE HOUSE.