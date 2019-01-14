INNOVATION MARKET HOPES TO SPUR NEW BUSINESS VENTURES

It’s time once again for local entrepreneurs to submit new business ideas.

Kalynn Sortino of the Sioux City Growth organization says entries for the 9th Annual Innovation Market competition are now being accepted;

OC……….all ages. :10

The top five ideas from Innovation Market will go on to compete for cash prizes to help with their start up:

OC………a thousand dollars. :09

The ideas may be submitted two ways:

OC……..growth organization. :09

The deadline is midnight on Sunday, February 17.

Innovation Market will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm in the Atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre.