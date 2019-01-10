RICKETTS SWORN IN TO 2ND TERM AS NEBRASKA GOVERNOR

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has been sworn in to his second and final four years in office.

Nebraska Chief Justice Mike Heavican administered the oath to Ricketts at the Capitol Thursday afternoon:

Ricketts addressed Nebraska lawmakers, officials and guests afterwards, stating he will continue to grow the the state:

The other pillars are being good stewards of taxpayer dollars and to promote the state around the world.

Ricketts will deliver his annual State of the State address to lawmakers on Tuesday.

