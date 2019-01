TYSON EVENTS CENTER TRANSFORMED INTO BULL RIDING ARENA

THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER FLOOR IS BEING TRANSFORMED INTO A BULL RIDING ARENA FOR THE UPCOMING WEEKEND.

EVENTS CENTER SPOKESMAN ENZO CARANNANTE SAYS THE BARNES BULL RIDING CHALLENGE TAKES PLACE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, SO A LOT OF DIRT IS BEING PUT IN PLACE ON THE FLOOR:

OC…………FEET OF DIRT. ;12

CARANNANTE SAYS IN THE LAST WEEK OR SO THE TYSON FLOOR HAS GONE FROM AN ICE RINK TO A BASKETBALL COURT TO A BULL RIDING RING:

OC…………CASH PRIZE. ;20

YOU MAY GET YOUR TICKETS ONLINE AT TYSON CENTER DOT COM OR AT THE BOX OFFICE.