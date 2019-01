The attempted murder trial of a Sioux City man charged in the shooting of another man in the 200 block of Alice Street has been continued until March 5th.

23-year-old Isaac McDonald is accused of shooting 28-year-old John Mercure in the head back on August 1st.

McDonald’s trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, but a delay was granted in the case.

McDonald remains held in the Woodbury County Jail on $100,000 bond.