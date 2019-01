LE MARS POLICE CITE OVER 30 PEOPLE FOR UNDERAGE DRINKING

LE MARS POLICE SAY OVER 30 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CHARGED WHO WERE AT A PARTY WHERE UNDERAGE DRINKING WAS TAKING PLACE.

POLICE HAVE JUST RELEASED INFORMATION ON THE INCIDENT THAT TOOK PLACE DECEMBER 30TH AT 434 2ND AVENUE SOUTHEAST IN LE MARS.

THE OWNER OF THE HOME, 38-YEAR-OLD JEREMY WEILER, IS CHARGED WITH NINE COUNTS OF PERMITTING UNDERAGE DRINKING AND POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL TO PERSONS UNDER THE AGE OF 18.

THOSE NINE JUVENILES HAVE ALSO BEEN CITED FOR UNDERAGE POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL.

ANOTHER 23 INDIVIDUALS AGES 18-20 WERE ALSO CITED FOR UNDERAGE POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL.

POLICE SAY MANY OF THOSE AT THE PARTY WERE INTOXICATED.

THE NINE JUVENILES INDIVIDUALS WERE RELEASED TO THEIR PARENTS.