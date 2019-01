HORNICK MAN ARRESTED AFTER 100MPH PURSUIT ON GORDON DRIVE

A HORNICK, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT EARLY WEDNESDAY THROUGH SIOUX CITY’S EAST SIDE.

44-YEAR-OLD SHANE HAIR WAS ARRESTED ON CHARGES OF OWI, AND ELUDING.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED TO PULL OVER HAIR’S VEHICLE AFTER THE DEPUTY WITNESSED AN ILLEGAL TURN AT 3RD AND FAIRMOUNT AROUND 2:30AM.

THE SUSPECT SPED AWAY EAST ON GORDON DRIVE, AT TIMES DRIVING OVER 100 MILES PER HOUR BEFORE HE FINALLY STOPPED.

ARRESTING OFFICERS SAY THE SUSPECT REFUSED TO PROVIDE A BREATH OR BLOOD SAMPLE BUT SMELLED OF ALCOHOL, HAD SLURRED SPEECH AND FAILED PHYSICAL BALANCE TESTS.

HAIR IS IN CUSTODY IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.