TRIAL DATE SET FOR TRAY EHLERS

A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN FACING SEVERAL CHARGES IN THE AFTERMATH OF A DECEMBER 7TH SHOOTING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

25-YEAR-OLD TRAY EHLERS HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO ASSAULT WHILE DISPLAYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, WITNESS TAMPERING, AND OTHER DRUG AND WEAPONS COUNTS.

EHLERS IS SUSPECTED IN THE SHOOTING OF 23-YEAR-OLD BRODY COBBS OF SIOUX CITY AT WEST 2ND AND LEONARD.

COBBS, WHO CHECKED HIMSELF INTO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, TOLD POLICE AN UNKNOWN MALE SUSPECT HAD SHOT HIM AS HE SAT IN A CAR AFTER A CONFRONTATION.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT EHLERS ALLEGEDLY TOLD A WOMAN TO KEEP HER MOUTH SHUT ABOUT THE SHOOTING.

EHLERS TRIAL IS SET FOR 9:30AM ON FEBRUARY 19TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

HE REMAINS IN CUSTODY IN THE COUNTY JAIL ON $20,000 BOND.