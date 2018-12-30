SOUTH DAKOTA’S MINIMUM WAGE TO INCREASE

South Dakota’s minimum wage will be rising with the start of the new year.

The state’s wage will increase from the current level of $8.85 an hour to $9.10.

The federal level remains at $7.25 an hour.

The last time the federal minimum wage was raised was in 2009.

Since then, 29 states and the District of Columbia have set their minimum wages above the federal level.

Nebraska’s minimum wage is $9-dollars an hour while Iowa’s is at the federal minimum of $7.25

Twenty states have minimum wage increases taking effect around the start of the new year.