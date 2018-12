NEBRASKA HIGHWAYS RE-OPEN AFTER WINTER STORM

THE WINTER STORM HAS KEPT NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS BUSY, WITH THE PATROL RESPONDING TO OVER 20 CRASHES BETWEEN THURSDAY AND FRIDAY NOON.

STATE TROOPERS HAVE ALSO HELPED ANOTHER 150 MOTORISTS WHO WERE STRANDED OR NEEDED OTHER ASSISTANCE.

SEVERAL CENTRAL AND NORTHERN NEBRASKA HIGHWAYS REMAIN COVERED WITH SNOW, BUT INTERSTATE 80 AND U.S. HIGHWAY 30 REOPENED AFTER BEING CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS THURSDAY.

THE NEBRASKA TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT PULLED ITS PLOWS FROM HIGHWAYS IN PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA THURSDAY NIGHT BECAUSE VISIBILITY WAS SO LIMITED.

SNOWFALL TOTALS VARIED WIDELY, WITH A HALF INCH OR SO LOCALLY AND A FOOT REPORTED EAST OF NIOBRARA IN NORTHERN NEBRASKA’S KNOX COUNTY.

PHOTOS FROM NEBRASKA STATE PATROL