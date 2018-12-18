WATER TESTING RESULTS OF 43 IOWA COMMUNITIES UNDER REVIEW

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reviewing water testing done for nitrates in 43 public water supplies after discovering some results which didn’t look right.

D-N-R spokesperson Kathy Lee, says the problem happened with samples tested by Mangold Environmental Testing in Storm Lake.

OC……..were calculated” :16

Lee says they asked Mangold to stop doing samples and have been working with them to try and determine what went wrong.

OC……….our database” :22

Lee says the water supplies are periodically tested to be sure the nitrate levels meet acceptable federal standards.

OC………..exposure to that”. :11

Lee says Mangold has been cooperating with them as they try to figure out the issue.

Included in the 43 impacted entities are Akron, Battle Creek Holstein, Ida Grove, Kingsley, Mapleton, Pierson, Quimby, Rock Valley, Schaller, Smithland, Ute and Woodbine Water Departments.

Again, there have been no problems detected with the water in any of the affected departments.

Radio Iowa