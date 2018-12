SIOUX CITY MAN WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER IN CALIFORNIA STABBING

AUTHORITIES ARE SEARCHING FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER IN A STABBING SUNDAY IN THE CITY OF YREKA CALIFORNIA.

POLICE THERE SAY 23-YEAR-OLD JARRAD ALAN PETERSON STABBED A 39-YEAR-OLD MAN AT AN APARTMENT IN THAT CITY SUNDAY NIGHT.

THE VICTIM UNDERWENT SURGERY FOR A LIFE THREATENING STAB WOUND AND IS LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION.

AUTHORITIES BELIEVE PETERSON MAY BE HEADED BACK TO IOWA BY BUS AND IS LIKELY ARMED WITH A LARGE KNIFE.

PETERSON IS 5’8″ TALL AND WEIGHS AROUND 210 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND EYES.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT HIM SHOULD CONTACT AUTHORITIES.

PHOTO BY YREKA POLICE