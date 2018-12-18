MORENO SENTENCED TO UP TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an October carjacking and arson.

22-year-old Jerren Moreno agreed to a plea deal reducing some of the charges in exchange for his guilty plea.

Moreno was sentenced to serve consecutive counts of up to 10 years for second degree burglary and 5 years for assault while participating in a felony for his assault of a woman at 55 West Clifton Avenue on October 15th.

Moreno stole the victim’s car and was arrested by Woodbury County Deputies when they located the vehicle near Correctionville.

Moreno was also sentenced to two years for operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and seven days for OWI along with a mandatory $1250 fine and license revocation for 180 days.

He was also sentenced to ten years for 2nd degree arson for setting his mother’s house on fire at 3709 Jones Street before leaving to go to West Clifton where the other crimes occurred.

The home was red tagged because of the damage.

Those counts will be served concurrently with the burglary and assault counts.

He was also ordered to pay $2335 in restitution to his victims.