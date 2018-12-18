KANE BROWN TO PERFORM AT BATTERY PARK

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced it’s first performer for the 2019 Battery Park outdoor concert series.

Country singer-songwriter Kane Brown will take to the stage on Thursday, June 13th

Brown recently won Favorite Country Male Artist, Favorite Country Song for “Heaven” and Favorite Country Album at the 2018 American Music Awards.

He released his second album, “Experiment”, in November.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, December 21st and may be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the Rock Shop.

Shows in Battery Park are open to all ages.