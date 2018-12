FREE DOWNTOWN PARKING FOR THE HOLIDAYS

YOU WILL BE ABLE TO PARK FOR FREE IN SIOUX CITY’S FOUR DOWNTOWN PARKING RAMPS FOR THE UPCOMING HOLIDAYS.

THE CITY WILL OFFER FREE PARKING STARTING AT 5PM THIS FRIDAY THROUGH 5AM WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 26TH.

THAT APPLIES FOR THE DISCOVERY RAMP AT 419 JONES, THE HERITAGE RAMP AT 312 JACKSON, THE RIVERS LANDING RAMP AT 419 DOUGLAS AND THE MLK GROUND TRANSPORTATION CENTER AT 5TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

FREE PARKING WILL ALSO BE OFFERED AT THE RAMPS FOR THE NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY FROM 5PM DECEMBER 28TH THROUGH 5AM JANUARY 2ND.

THE DISCOVERY RAMP WILL ALSO BE FREE FROM DECEMBER 25TH THROUGH DECEMBER 28TH AT 419 JONES STREET.