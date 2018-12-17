SIOUX HONEY ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES “BUY AMERICAN” PRODUCT CAMPAIGN

The Sioux Honey Association Co-op wants Americans to know who their honey comes from.

Rob Buhmann, chairman of the co-op, says that’s the theme of a national campaign being launched today (Monday) which features the faces and stories of local beekeepers across the country.

He says the co-op is advocating for consumers to look at the label when buying honey, know who and where it comes from, and keep an eye out for both the “Grade A” and “Product of the U.S.A.” designations:

As a co-op, not a corporation, the Sioux Honey Association was established in Sioux City in 1921 to operate based on what’s best for its beekeepers, its honey and its customers.