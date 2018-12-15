FORMER NEBRASKA TEACHER FACING FELONY CHARGES

A former teacher in the Scribner-Snyder school district has been accused of sending and soliciting illicit photos of teenage boys.

30-year-old Bradley Hegemann, of Hartington, faces five felony charges of child abuse and five misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A police affidavit says Hegemann sent several messages through Snapchat to five teenagers between November of 2017 and December 7th.

Police say Hegemann also bought alcohol for the teens on several occasions.

Hegemann was a teacher in the Scribner-Snyder district from August 2014 to May 2016.