YANKTON NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO DEPLOY OVERSEAS

Around 115 area soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard will be leaving home this weekend for an eight month deployment to Europe.

The troops are members of the Yankton based Bravo Battery, 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion and Watertown’s 147th Forward Support Company.

The Yankton-based Bravo Battery is equipped with the Multiple Launch Rocket System and provides artillery support to a brigade, division, or coalition task force.

The Watertown Forward Support Company is a logistics unit which provides supply and maintenance support.

The units will report to Fort Bliss, Texas, to complete several weeks of training prior to deployment overseas.

A public deployment ceremony for the soldiers will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Yankton High School.

Governor Dennis Daugaard and Major General Tim Reisch will speak at the ceremony.

