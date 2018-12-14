HY-VEE ACQUIRES SHOPKO PHARMACY BUSINESS IN 5 STATES

Hy-Vee has acquired the business of 22 Shopko pharmacies in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and two other states.

Shopko patient files will merge into existing Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in the 17 cities where the acquisitions have taken place.

Those locations include the Sioux City Shopko and in Norfolk.

Hy-Vee will begin filling the Sioux City Shopko prescriptions on January 23rd at their Marketplace Mall location and the Norfolk customers on January 9th at their Taylor Avenue store.

All impacted Shopko pharmacy patients will receive a letter from their new Hy-Vee Pharmacy with additional details.