DEADLINE TO MAIL HOLIDAY PACKAGES OVERSEAS APPROACHES

IF YOU ARE PLANNING TO SEND A CHRISTMAS PACKAGE TO SOMEONE LIVING OR STATIONED OVERSEAS, YOU SHOULD GET THOSE ITEMS READY TO GO THIS WEEKEND.

KRISTY ANDERSON OF THE U.S. POSTAL SERVICE SAYS THE DEADLINE FOR MAILING THEM OUT IS FAST APPROACHING:

OC………..THE 22ND. :08

“First Class mail is going to be December 19th, Priority Mail is December 20th and if you use Priority Mail Express, December 22nd.”

YOU CAN FIND OUT MORE INFORMATION ABOUT MAILING YOUR PACKAGES ON THE U.S. POSTAL SERVICE WEBSITE AT USPS.COM.

Photos courtesy U.S. Postal Service