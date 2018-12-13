TWO NEBRASKA SENATORS WANT MEDICAL MARIJUANA ON 2020 STATE BALLOT

Two Nebraska lawmakers have announced plans to place a medical marijuana legalization measure on the 2020 ballot.

Senators Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, announced the formation of Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws.

The campaign will seek a constitutional amendment to give Nebraskans the right to use marijuana for medical purposes.

The group has received backing from the Marijuana Policy Project, a leading national group that has helped lead five successful marijuana-related ballot measures in Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada and Utah.

Morfeld also played a major role in this year’s successful ballot campaign to expand Medicaid.