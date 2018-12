SUSPECT ARRESTED FOLLOWING WESTSIDE SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A SUSPECT WHO HAS BEEN CHARGED IN A SHOOTING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE LAST FRIDAY.

25-YEAR-OLD TRAY EHLERS OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND TAMPERING WITH A WITNESS.

EHLERS IS SUSPECTED IN THE SHOOTING OF 23-YEAR-OLD BRODY COBBS OF SIOUX CITY LAST FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT WEST 2ND AND LEONARD.

COBBS, WHO CHECKED HIMSELF INTO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, TOLD POLICE AN UNKNOWN MALE SUSPECT HAD SHOT HIM AS HE SAT IN A CAR AFTER A CONFRONTATION.

THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.