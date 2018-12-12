SMITH PREPARES FOR IOWA SENATE DUTIES

Newly elected members of the Iowa House and Senate attended an orientation at the Iowa Statehouse this week.

Among those in Des Moines for the training session was Senator-Elect Jackie Smith of Sioux City:

The new lawmakers took a tour of the capitol and Smith says their spouses also had a training session:

Smith and the other new legislators also met with veteran lawmakers, Governor Reynolds, and with nonpartisan staff members who help draft legislation and provide non-partisan reports on the budget and state issues.

She will serve on five different senate committees;

Smith says she will be meeting with current Woodbury County Supervisors and Sioux City Council members before the 110 day state session begins on January 14th.

Photo of Smith & legislative intern Shelby Young of Exira. Young is earning community college credit while helping lawmakers communicate with Iowans about statehouse issues.