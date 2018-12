SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH THEFT AT LOCAL HOTEL

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE THEFT FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING FUNDS FROM THE HOWARD JOHNSON’S HOTEL AT 707 4TH STREET.

19-YEAR-OLD ETHAN PATRICK EHLERS WAS EMPLOYED AS A FRONT DESK CLERK AT THE HOTEL.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT EHLERS OVERCHARGED THE CREDIT CARDS OF HOTEL GUESTS AND THEN FORCE A REFUND THROUGH THE HOTEL’S COMPUTER SYSTEM ONTO HIS OWN PERSONAL CREDIT CARD.

INVESTIGATORS SAY EHLER’S ALLEGEDLY MISAPPROPRIATED A TOTAL OF $32,703 DOLLARS BETWEEN MAY AND SEPTEMBER OF THIS YEAR AND INTENDED TO SPLIT THE MONEY WITH HIS MANAGER.

POLICE SAY EHLERS TURNED HIMSELF IN TO POLICE CUSTODY AND THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.