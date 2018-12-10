ZEBRA MUSSELS SUMMIT SET FOR YANKTON

A one day summit on the invasion of zebra mussels into our area lakes and rivers will be held this Thursday in Yankton.

Mike Greiner of the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department, says they want to bring together different groups impacted by the spread of the zebra mussel;

The zebra mussels spread rapidly in infested waters and attach themselves to almost any solid structure.

Zebras have been found in both Lewis & Clark Lake and the Missouri River.

Greiner says the damage spreads beyond just boats and docks:

He says any attempts at control will take more than just state agencies:

The summit will be held Thursday from 9AM to 5PM, at the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton.

