NELSON SENTENCED IN CEDAR COUNTY A-T-V DEATH

A Yankton South Dakota man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years probation in the death of a 21-year-old woman who died in a 2017 all-terrain vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska.

26-year-old Derrik Nelson was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide and false reporting to a peace officer on September 10th in Cedar County District Court for the June 2017 crash near Fordyce that killed Jessi Anderson, a South Dakota State University student.

Court records say Derrik Nelson was driving the ATV after consuming alcohol for several hours before the crash.

Judge Paul Vaughn sentenced Nelson to immediately serve 65 days in jail, and then must serve the remaining 25 days over five years every June 28th through 30th, the anniversary of the crash, and September 26th and November 30th.

Those are the birthdays of Nelson and Anderson.