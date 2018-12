FOUR CHARGED IN FRIDAY ROBBERY & PURSUIT CRIMES

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED MORE INFORMATION AND THE NAMES OF THE SUSPECTS ARRESTED FROM A PAIR OF ALLEGED CRIMES THAT OCCURRED FRIDAY.

THE FIRST WAS AN ARMED ROBBERY THAT OCCURRED AT 18TH AND GRANDVIEW AROUND 12:30AM WHERE A MAN WITH A PISTOL AND TWO WOMEN STOLE A CAR FROM THEIR VICTIM.

LT. PAT BREYFOGLE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS AN UNDERCOVER OFFICER SPOTTED THE STOLEN CAR ON THE WESTSIDE AROUND 3PM FRIDAY:

OC……….TOOK OFF FROM THEM. ;14

THAT PURSUIT WENT FROM NORTH SIOUX CITY DOWN INTERSTATE 29 INTO IOWA, OVER TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND BACK ACROSS THE VETS BRIDGE AND FINALLY ENDING AT 21ST AND WALL WHERE THREE SUSPECTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

THE DRIVER, 25 YEAR-OLD KENNETH AZURE OF LE MARS, IS CHARGED WITH FELONY ELUDING AND SECOND DEGREE THEFT.

AZURE WAS NOT INVOLVED IN THE ORIGINAL ROBBERY AT 18TH AND GRANDVIEW.

21-YEAR-OLD ANGELA ZAVALA OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE THEFT.

21-YEAR-OLD RUMOR SCHILTZ OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH SIMPLE ELUDING.

A 4TH SUSPECT, 30-YEAR-OLD DUANE TWITE OF SIOUX CITY, IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

THE INVESTIGATION OF THE INCIDENTS IS CONTINUING.