ERNST TO SEEK 2ND TERM IN U.S. SENATE

Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa says she will run for a second term in 2020.

Ernst told reporters Friday that she would seek re-election.

She also said she will support President Donald Trump for re-election in 2020.

The 48-year-old military veteran from Red Oak was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 after serving four years in the Iowa Senate.

She succeeded U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, a veteran Democrat, who retired from politics.