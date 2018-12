SIMPCO FORUM FOCUSES ON AREA HOUSING NEEDS

MORE HOUSING REMAINS ONE OF THE KEY NEEDS IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA, AND THAT WAS THE MAIN TOPIC OF SIMPCO’S ANNUAL TRI-STATE LEGISLATIVE FORUM ON FRIDAY.

MICHELLE BOSTINELOS IS THE DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUXLAND INTERSTATE METROPOLITAN PLANNING COUNCIL, AND SAYS SIMPCO HAS FOUR MAIN MISSIONS:

TED CHERRY, THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR OF NORTH SIOUX CITY, SAYS HIS CITY HAS ADDED HOMES THROUGH THEIR GOVERNOR’S HOUSING PROGRAM, WHICH PROVIDES PRE-BUILT HOMES CONSTRUCTED BY PRISON INMATES IN THE SPRINGFIELD MEDIUM SECURITY PRISON:

IOWA REPRESENTATIVE JACOB BOSSMAN WAS ONE OF FIVE STATE LAWMAKERS WHO ATTENDED THE MEETING.

HE SAYS INCREASING THE AREA’S WORKFORCE GOES HAND IN HAND WITH ADDING MORE HOUSING AND OTHER ASSISTANCE:

OTHER TOPICS INCLUDED LAND BANKS ROLE IN FINANCING HOMES AND THE WESTERN IOWA REGIONAL HOUSING TRUST FUND.