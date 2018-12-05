BLOOMBERG MULLS RUN FOR PRESIDENCY

Could two billionaires face each other in a campaign to become president of the United States in 2020?

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent Tuesday in Iowa and told Radio Iowa he’ll make a decision “early next year” about whether he’ll run for president.

Bloomberg says Tuesday’s downturn in the stock market was caused by uncertainty about President Trump’s negotiations with China.

Bloomberg suggests Trump has mistakenly approached negotiations like a “real estate promoter.”

Bloomberg, who is 76, served a dozen years as New York City’s mayor.

He founded the Bloomberg media company focused on news and market information.

Bloomberg says if he does run for president, he will either place his company in a blind trust or sell it.

Bloomberg was in Cedar Rapids touting a film about climate change that he financed and met with various groups.

