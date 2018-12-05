Home Local News AMERICA SAYS FAREWELL TO FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH

AMERICA SAYS FAREWELL TO FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Woody Gottburg
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and his wife, Barbara joined mourners from across the world at the National Cathedral this (Wednesday) morning for the funeral of former President George H-W Bush.

Grassley praises Bush’s military service during World War Two, his work as a diplomat in China, his leadership at the C-I-A, as Vice President under Ronald Reagan, and finally, as the 41st president.

Grassley says Bush led “an incredible life”:

Wednesday was a National Day of Mourning for the former president.

Bush died last Friday in Texas at the age of 94.

