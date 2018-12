PEIRCE MANSION RESCHEDULES OPEN HOUSE TO DECEMBER 9TH

SIOUX CITY’S HISTORIC PEIRCE MANSION HAS RESCHEDULED ITS ANNUAL HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE FOR THIS SUNDAY AT 2901 JACKSON STREET.

SNOW CAUSED THE EVENT TO BE POSTPONED FROM LAST SUNDAY.

HAROLD CANNY OF THE SIOUX CITY MUSEUM’S HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION SAYS THE MANSION WILL WELCOME VISITORS FROM 1PM-4PM TO THE FREE EVENT:

CANNY SAYS THERE ARE SOME NEW ADDITIONS TO THE HOME THAT WAS BUILT BY BUSINESSMAN JOHN PEIRCE IN 1893:

VOLUNTEERS HAVE RESTORED THE MANSION OVER THE PAST SEVERAL YEARS TO ITS ORIGINAL VICTORIAN HOME LOOK.

IT IS LISTED ON THE NATIONAL REGISTER OF HISTORIC PLACES.

THE PEIRCE MANSION WAS THE HOME OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM FROM 1961 TO 2011 BEFORE THE MUSEUM MOVED TO ITS CURRENT LOCATION AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.