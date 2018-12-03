WINTER STORM DOESN’T STOP MEDPHARM FROM OPENING LOCAL DISPENSARY

Weekend snow did not stop MedPharm from opening its Sioux City dispensary on Saturday to sell medical marijuana products.

William Rose and his 13-year-old son Christian made one of the first local purchases.

They choose tinctures or drops that go under the tongue.

William says they’ve had a registration card to get a similar product in Colorado for Christian’s seizures. He says the drops have helped.

OC…….his body” :10

Rose previously drove to Colorado every three months to get medical marijuana for his son.

Medical marijuana is still federally illegal, and Rose says it was scary crossing state lines coming home with it from there.

OC…..of terrifying” :15

Stephen Wilson manages MedPharm’s dispensaries in Sioux City and Windsor Heights.

He suspects there’s a lot of anxiety among physicians in western Iowa to certify patients for medical marijuana.

OC………..qualifying condition” :10

Those qualifying conditions include cancer, untreatable pain and seizures.

In order for people to apply for the program, they have to be certified by a physician and then get a registration card from the state to be able to purchase medical cannabis.

Nearly 15-hundred patients and caregivers across Iowa including around 45 in the Sioux City area have state-approved cards that allow them to purchase products at the dispensaries.