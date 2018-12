JACK-KNIFED TRUCK BACKS UP TRAFFIC NEAR TYSON EVENTS CENTER

SATRURDAY’S WINTER STORM BLEW INTO SIOUX CITY WITH RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW THAT SLOWED TRAFFIC ACROSS THE AREA.

POLICE RESPONDED TO A SEMI THAT JACK-KNIFED AND BLOCKED TRAFFIC ON THE INTERSTATE NEAR THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AROUND 10AM SATURDAY MORNING.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

CITY PLOWS AND SALT TRUCKS ARE OUT KEEPING EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES OPEN.

POLICE HAVE RESPONDED TO OTHER ACCIDENTS AND SAY SOME INTERSECTIONS ARE ICY.

SIOUX CITY IS UNDER A WINTER STORM WARNING UNTIL 6PM SUNDAY.

PHOTO FORWARDED BY SCOTT LARSON KCAU FROM IDOT CAMERA