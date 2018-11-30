FORMER SIOUX COUNTY TEACHER PLEADS GUILTY TO SEXUAL ABUSE

A former Sioux Center teacher has pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with at least six young boys.

37-year-old Curtis Van Dam pleaded guilty Friday to one count of second-degree sexual abuse, five counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

A sentencing date has not been set in the case.

Van Dam could face up to 80 years in prison, depending upon if he is ordered to serve each count consecutively.

He was separately sentenced in September to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child after being charged in cases involving other victims.

Van Dam formerly taught at Sioux Center Christian School and was implicated in dozens of incidents involving boys under the age 13.

