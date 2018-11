SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY SOME LOCAL BUSINESSES HAVE BEEN VICTIMIZED BY PEOPLE PAYING THEM WITH FAKE $50 DOLLAR BILLS.

THE COUNTERFEIT MONEY WAS NOT DISCOVERED UNTIL THE BUSINESSES DEPOSITED THE MONEY IN THEIR BANKS.

POLICE REMIND BUSINESSES TO CHECK LARGE BILLS FOR AUTHENTICITY AND IF A FAKE BILL IS DISCOVERED TO CONTACT AUTHORITIES IMMEDIATELY.