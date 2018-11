BOSSMAN NAMED VICE-CHAIRMAN OF IOWA HOUSE WAYS & MEANS

IOWA REPUBLICAN HOUSE SPEAKER LINDA UPMEYER HAS ANNOUNCED COMMITTEE CHAIRS FOR THE UPCOMING 2019 STATE LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

REPRESENTATIVE PAT GRASSLEY OF NEW HARTFORD WILL CHAIR THE HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE.

SKYLER WHEELER OF ORANGE CITY WILL HEAD ECONOMIC GROWTH WHILE STEVE HOLT OF DENISON HEADS THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE.

THREE AREA REPRESENTATIVES FROM NORTHWEST IOWA WERE NAMED AS COMMITTEE VICE CHAIRMEN…..JACOB BOSSMAN OF SIOUX CITY FOR WAYS AND MEANS, TOM JENEARY OF LE MARS ON NATURAL RESOURCES AND DAN HUSEMAN OF AURELIA ON THE HOUSE LABOR COMMITTEE.