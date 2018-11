THREE FINALISTS HAVE BEEN CHOSEN FOR CONSIDERATION TO BECOME A NEW ASSOCIATE JUDGE FOR THE 3RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF IOWA.

ATTORNEYS DAN VAKULSKAS OF SIOUX CITY, AMY OETKEN OF LE MARS AND KRISTAL PHILLIPS OF HOLSTEIN WILL BE INTERVIEWED ON FRIDAY BY THE OTHER DISTRICT 3B JUDGES.

WHOEVER IS CHOSEN WOULD REPLACE JUDGE ROBERT DULL, WHO IS RETIRING FROM THE BENCH.

DISTRICT 3B IS COMPRISED OF WOODBURY, PLYMOUTH, SIOUX, MONONA, IDA AND CRAWFORD COUNTIES.