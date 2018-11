Nebraska authorities have identified the victims in a head-on collision that claimed a life over the weekend southeast of Plainview on Nebraska Highway 13.

Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt says 48-year-old Tim Wacker of Plainview died Friday when his vehicle collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by 25-year-old Chance Johnson, of Norfolk.

The sheriff’s office said Monday that Johnson was flown to a Sioux City hospital for treatment.

The collision remains under investigation.