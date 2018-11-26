IOWA LAWMAKERS UNLIKELY TO PUSH NEW ABORTION BAN

Key Iowa policymakers, including Governor Kim Reynolds, do not expect to push the 2019 Iowa legislature to pass a ban on all abortions in the state.

In May, Governor Reynolds signed a law to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat may be detected.

That happens around the sixth week of a pregnancy.

Reynolds says it’s best to wait until the court challenge of that law is decided before considering another abortion-related measure.

Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig has previously sponsored what’s referred to as a “personhood” bill that would ban all abortions in Iowa.

Schultz says Iowa’s new fetal heartbeat law is the toughest abortion law in the country.

Last week, a federal judge permanently blocked a Mississippi law that would have banned abortions after the 15th week of a pregnancy.

Iowa’s ban on abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy is being challenged in state rather than federal court.

It’s unclear when a decision from the Iowa Supreme Court may be issued on Iowa’s bill, which has not gone into effect because of the court challenge.