GRASSLEY TO GIVE UP JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CHAIRMANSHIP

Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa is giving up the chairmanship of the Senate Judiciary Committee, paving the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham to take over.

Grassley says he plans to become chairman of the Senate Finance Committee next year.

To do that, he’ll have to give up the gavel of the Judiciary Committee, which he has held since 2015.

Graham is next in line to become Judiciary chairman. If he takes the post, the South Carolina Republican would oversee the process of judicial confirmations, a top priority for Republicans and for President Donald Trump.

Graham has become a close Trump ally and was a vocal supporter of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Grassley says he’ll seek to provide more tax relief as Finance Committee chairman.