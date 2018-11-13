NEIGHBORS HELP HARVEST CROPS OF CRASH VICTIM’S FAMILY

Friends and neighbors are coming to assist with the harvest for a family of one of the Plymouth County victims killed in a weekend plane crash.

36-year-old Patrick Kellen was one of the four who lost their lives in that airplane crash in Guthrie County.

Marty Pippett helped organize the harvest bee for Del Kellen, the father of Patrick Kellen:

Pippett says many farmers came forward and wanted to help in any way possible:

The farmers all converged on a cornfield in the southeast area of Plymouth County helping the Kellen family harvest the remaining 600 acres of corn left in their fields.

Pippett says they hope to finish the harvest before the wake service scheduled for Thursday and the funeral which is on Friday.