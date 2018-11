FIRE DAMAGES HOME ON EAST END OF SIOUX CITY

FIRE DAMAGED A HOME ON THE EAST EDGE OF SIOUX CITY EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE HOME BUILT INTO AN EARTH BERM IN THE 7100 BLOCK OF MORNINGSIDE AVENUE WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 1:20 P.M.

UNITS FROM SERGEANT BLUFF, SIOUX CITY AND THE 185TH AIR GUARD EXTINGUISHED THE FIRE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED BUT THE OCCUPANT’S DOG AND CAT DIED IN THE FIRE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photos provided