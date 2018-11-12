SALVATION ARMY IN GREAT NEED OF BELL RINGERS

The Salvation Army of Siouxland says it is desperately short of volunteer bell ringers to meet this year’s $340,000 goal.

The annual Red Kettle campaign kicked off Friday, but only 11 of the 38 area locations were manned over the weekend.

The kettles are stationed at several businesses in the Siouxland, daily except for Sundays, until Christmas Eve.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer bell ringer for the Salvation Army can call 712-255-8836 or sign up online at registertoring.com or stop by the office located at 1415 Villa Avenue in Sioux City.